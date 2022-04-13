WeWork (NYSE:WE) Trading 6.8% Higher

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.74 and last traded at $6.73. Approximately 38,999 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,037,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.37.
In related news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani acquired 30,000 shares of WeWork stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
WeWork Company Profile (NYSE:WE)
WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.
