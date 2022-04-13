WeWork (NYSE:WE) Trading 6.8% Higher

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.74 and last traded at $6.73. Approximately 38,999 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,037,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.37.

In related news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani acquired 30,000 shares of WeWork stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WeWork in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in WeWork during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in WeWork during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in WeWork during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WeWork during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

WeWork Company Profile

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

