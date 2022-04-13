Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Receives $16.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

WDOFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $11.81. 116,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,491. Wesdome Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine with proven and probable reserves of 1,066 thousand tonnes, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which consists of Kiena Mine with proven and probable reserves of 1,829 thousand tonnes, and the Kiena Mill.

