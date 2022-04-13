Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases New Shares in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned 0.06% of First Watch Restaurant Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FWRG. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $606,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,455,000. 4.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FWRG. Barclays lowered their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Watch Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.64.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRG traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.76. The stock had a trading volume of 47,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,605. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $25.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.76.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $162.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.42 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

First Watch Restaurant Group Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

