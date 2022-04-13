Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in the development of conditionally activated therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer. Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of HOWL opened at $4.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.89. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $121.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05.

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts expect that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 467.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 238.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 813.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Werewolf Therapeutics (HOWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.