Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on WEN. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.62.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.89 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 300,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,523,000 after acquiring an additional 209,036 shares during the period. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,589,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

