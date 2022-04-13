Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,113 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.15. 244,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,493,240. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.11. The stock has a market cap of $183.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

