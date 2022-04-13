Wejo Group Limited to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:WEJO)

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Wejo Group in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.17). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wejo Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Wejo Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:WEJO opened at $3.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.84. Wejo Group has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $19.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEJO. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wejo Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Wejo Group during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Wejo Group during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Wejo Group during the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wejo Group during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. 38.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wejo Group Company Profile

Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions.

