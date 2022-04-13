Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RUBY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/11/2022 – Rubius Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $5.00 to $3.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Rubius Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $4.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Rubius Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $25.00 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Rubius Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Rubius Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $14.00 to $5.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Rubius Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops cellular therapies for the treatment of auto-immune, metabolic and other diseases. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

2/12/2022 – Rubius Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops cellular therapies for the treatment of auto-immune, metabolic and other diseases. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Shares of RUBY opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $29.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a current ratio of 6.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 6,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $44,216.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 10.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 6.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 4.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of solid tumors cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

