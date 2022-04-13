Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Torex Gold Resources (TORXF)

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS: TORXF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/7/2022 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$23.00.

4/6/2022 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$22.00.

4/6/2022 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$31.00.

4/5/2022 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$23.25.

4/5/2022 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$18.00.

4/5/2022 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$28.00 to C$25.00.

2/24/2022 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS TORXF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.38. 23,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,454. Torex Gold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $15.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.30.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

