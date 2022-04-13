Wedbush Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) – Wedbush cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.44. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded M&T Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.90.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $160.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.54. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $128.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.95. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $155,332,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $117,964,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $99,547,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,210,000 after purchasing an additional 648,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $4,106,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

