WealthTrust Axiom LLC Takes Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,270 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,141,676 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $628,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691,448 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 48.4% in the third quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 1,266,913 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $72,552,000 after purchasing an additional 413,017 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth $24,156,000. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at $20,341,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,311,000.

A number of research firms have commented on BUD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($65.22) to €65.00 ($70.65) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €70.00 ($76.09) to €75.00 ($81.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €82.00 ($89.13) to €83.00 ($90.22) in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.24.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $57.90 on Wednesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $79.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $114.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

