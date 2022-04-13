WealthTrust Axiom LLC Purchases New Position in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,643 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCYG. JSF Financial LLC bought a new stake in Park City Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Park City Group by 58.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 10,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Park City Group by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 30,551 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Park City Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park City Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $864,000. Institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

PCYG stock opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. Park City Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $97.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.96.

Park City Group ( NASDAQ:PCYG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Park City Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Park City Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Park City Group Profile

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

