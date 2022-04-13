WealthTrust Axiom LLC Purchases New Holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at $27,315,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at $12,444,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,309,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,696,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth about $4,246,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KD opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.66. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $52.00.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

