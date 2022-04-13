WealthTrust Axiom LLC Increases Position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the third quarter worth about $348,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 47.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,629,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,277,000 after buying an additional 844,958 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 339.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 338,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 261,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 314,636 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 133,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $218.58 million, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.51. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $234.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.83 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 23.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

