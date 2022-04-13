WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $240,000 Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC cut its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,427.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 523.6% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 17.1% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNP. BMO Capital Markets raised CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

NYSE:CNP opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.89 and its 200-day moving average is $27.57. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.03 and a 52-week high of $32.72.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

