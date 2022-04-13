WealthTrust Axiom LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OHI. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 337,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,995,000 after acquiring an additional 27,226 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,017,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,397,000 after purchasing an additional 43,836 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 28,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth about $961,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 513,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,380,000 after buying an additional 38,964 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $27.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.96. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 151.41%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.64.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

