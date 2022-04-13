Wealthspring Capital LLC Trims Stake in Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,160 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Marlin Technology were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marlin Technology in the third quarter worth $175,000.

Shares of FINMU remained flat at $$9.93 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96. Marlin Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

