Wealthspring Capital LLC Takes $787,000 Position in IX Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IXAQU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IX Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IXAQU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 79,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.
Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IX Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,070,000.
Shares of IXAQU stock remained flat at $$9.89 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499. IX Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IX Acquisition (IXAQU)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXAQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IX Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IXAQU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for IX Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IX Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.