Wealthspring Capital LLC Takes $787,000 Position in IX Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IXAQU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IX Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IXAQU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 79,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IX Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,070,000.

Shares of IXAQU stock remained flat at $$9.89 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499. IX Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83.

