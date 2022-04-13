Wealthspring Capital LLC Takes $534,000 Position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTSU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTSU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 52,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Separately, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the fourth quarter worth $7,538,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CCTSU remained flat at $$9.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 45 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,679. Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $10.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses pursuing opportunities in technology-based healthcare businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

