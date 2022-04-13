Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $950,000 Holdings in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALTUU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC cut its position in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALTUU – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Altitude Acquisition were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altitude Acquisition by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period.

OTCMKTS ALTUU traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 783 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,189. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

