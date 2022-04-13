Wealthspring Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI (NASDAQ:HCVIU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI (NASDAQ:HCVIU – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI during the third quarter valued at about $90,495,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,551,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI in the third quarter worth $29,552,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI during the 3rd quarter worth $29,552,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,552,000.

Shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI stock remained flat at $$9.91 during midday trading on Wednesday. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,068. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.89.

