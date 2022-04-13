Wealthspring Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,936 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Agile Growth were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Agile Growth by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter.

Agile Growth stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90. Agile Growth Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

Agile Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

