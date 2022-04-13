Wealthspring Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB)

Wealthspring Capital LLC reduced its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned about 0.50% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DNAB. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 8.2% during the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,692,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 308.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 203,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 153,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 2.2% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 51,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNAB remained flat at $$9.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 3,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,319. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.69. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.35.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

