Wealthspring Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRECU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRECU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 99,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $369,000.

Shares of CRECU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.03. 163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,872. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04. Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $10.08.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.

