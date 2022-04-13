Wealthspring Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFIU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFIU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aetherium Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

Get Aetherium Acquisition alerts:

GMFIU remained flat at $$10.01 during trading on Wednesday. 24 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,965. Aetherium Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $10.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99.

Aetherium Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the education, training, and education technology industries primarily in Asia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMFIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFIU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aetherium Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aetherium Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.