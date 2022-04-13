Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR) Short Interest Update

Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 422.2% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:WARR opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84. Warrior Technologies Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Get Warrior Technologies Acquisition alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition by 2.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 242,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC grew its stake in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition by 0.9% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 522,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $676,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $492,000. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Technologies Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on environmental services sector with a focus on environmental, social, and governance practices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Technologies Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Technologies Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.