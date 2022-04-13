Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wabash National in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wabash National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of WNC stock opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.83. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.23. The company has a market capitalization of $633.51 million, a P/E ratio of 1,292.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). Wabash National had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $479.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wabash National will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,200.00%.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $35,893.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WNC. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Wabash National in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Wabash National in the third quarter worth $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Wabash National by 208.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Wabash National by 128.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Wabash National by 27.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

