VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Lowered to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

VSEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VSE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of VSE in a report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on VSE from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of VSE from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.83.

NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $40.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.29. The company has a market capitalization of $509.52 million, a PE ratio of 62.50 and a beta of 1.51. VSE has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $65.42.

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $210.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.11 million. VSE had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that VSE will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in VSE by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of VSE by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 708,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in VSE during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

