Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21,045 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 63.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,488,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $398,315,000 after buying an additional 2,529,604 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,880,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 5,257.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 453,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,851,000 after purchasing an additional 445,201 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 2,404.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 244,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,015,000 after purchasing an additional 234,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 19.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,776,000 after purchasing an additional 203,027 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.09.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $171,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $1,562,455.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,985 over the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $65.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.97 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.88.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.90%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

