Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $367.68 Million

Brokerages expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG – Get Rating) to post sales of $367.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $373.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $362.33 million. Vonage reported sales of $332.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vonage will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vonage.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Vonage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of Vonage stock opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. Vonage has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $20.92.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

