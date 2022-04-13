Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Vonage posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vonage will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vonage.

Get Vonage alerts:

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Vonage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

VG stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.25. 1,615,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,840,621. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Vonage has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $20.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.62.

In related news, CEO Rory P. Read sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $1,499,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 71,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,439,445.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 331,452 shares of company stock valued at $6,701,077. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vonage during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vonage (Get Rating)

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vonage (VG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.