VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Gap Up to $5.40

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.40, but opened at $6.91. VNET Group shares last traded at $6.44, with a volume of 40,018 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VNET. Zacks Investment Research raised VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on VNET Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VNET Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

Get VNET Group alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $989.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 0.16.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNET. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of VNET Group by 25.2% in the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 12,106,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $209,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,909 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VNET Group by 321.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,551,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,960 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in VNET Group by 64.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,875,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,092,000 after buying an additional 1,512,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in VNET Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,840,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in VNET Group by 95.7% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,650,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,876,000 after buying an additional 1,295,947 shares in the last quarter.

About VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.