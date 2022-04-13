VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Gap Up to $5.40

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.40, but opened at $6.91. VNET Group shares last traded at $6.44, with a volume of 40,018 shares traded.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on VNET. Zacks Investment Research raised VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on VNET Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VNET Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $989.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 0.16.
About VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET)
VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.
