Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Shares Gap Up to $8.69

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.69, but opened at $8.97. Vista Oil & Gas shares last traded at $8.97, with a volume of 200 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.15 million, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 2.69.

Vista Oil & Gas ( NYSE:VIST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.34 million. Vista Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 7.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 208.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. 14.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

