Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) PT Raised to $33.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.20% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.89.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $30.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.22. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $31.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $6,169,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,702,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 771,625 shares of company stock valued at $22,816,251 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners (Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.