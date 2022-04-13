Viper Energy Partners LP to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.28 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VNOM. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.89.

VNOM opened at $30.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 2.21. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $31.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The company’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.03%.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 123,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $3,490,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $186,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 771,625 shares of company stock worth $22,816,251. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.