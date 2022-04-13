Video Display Co. (OTCMKTS:VIDE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Video Display Co. (OTCMKTS:VIDE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 1,900.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of VIDE opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01. Video Display has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.62 million during the quarter. Video Display had a negative net margin of 15.97% and a negative return on equity of 40.24%.

Video Display Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, distributes, and installs display products and systems for government, military, aerospace, medical, and commercial organizations worldwide. The company operates in four divisions: Simulation, Training and Display Products; Cyber Secure Products; Data Display CRTs; and Other Computer Products.

