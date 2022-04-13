Victoria plc (OTCMKTS:VCCTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Victoria plc (OTCMKTS:VCCTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of VCCTF opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.21. Victoria has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $15.95.

Victoria plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, the Republic of Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and Australia. It offers a range of wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, ceramic and porcelain tiles, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

