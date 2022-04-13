Victoria plc (OTCMKTS:VCCTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Victoria plc (OTCMKTS:VCCTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of VCCTF opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.21. Victoria has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $15.95.
Victoria Company Profile (Get Rating)
