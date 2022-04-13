Viacoin (VIA) Trading Down 10.6% Over Last 7 Days

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 13th. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and $1,635.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0997 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.43 or 0.00266797 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00013858 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001245 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000398 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

