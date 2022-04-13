Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 475 ($6.19) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.05% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays cut Vesuvius to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 485 ($6.32) to GBX 375 ($4.89) in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 519.14 ($6.76).

VSVS stock opened at GBX 341.60 ($4.45) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 385.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 437.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40. The stock has a market cap of £926.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14. Vesuvius has a 52-week low of GBX 322.60 ($4.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 595 ($7.75).

In related news, insider Guy Young sold 8,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 395 ($5.15), for a total transaction of £35,399.90 ($46,129.66).

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

