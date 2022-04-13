Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Stock Price Down 6%

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) was down 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.23 and last traded at $18.44. Approximately 10,384 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 691,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

A number of analysts recently commented on VERV shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.81.

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 149,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $4,679,909.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Burt A. Adelman acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.38 per share, for a total transaction of $85,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,588 shares of company stock worth $6,216,754 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Verve Therapeutics by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,243,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,848,000 after acquiring an additional 299,015 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Verve Therapeutics by 5,726.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Verve Therapeutics by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Verve Therapeutics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Verve Therapeutics by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

