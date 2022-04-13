Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Short Interest Update

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 5,000.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Verus International stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Verus International has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.

About Verus International

Verus International, Inc supplies consumer food products in the Middle East, North Africa, sub-Saharan Africa, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the United States. The company provides frozen foods, primarily meat, poultry, seafood, vegetables, and French fries, as well as beverage products under its own brand primarily to supermarkets, hotels, and other members of the wholesale trade; and other consumer packaged foodstuff.

