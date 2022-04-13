Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) was down 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$25.55 and last traded at C$25.67. Approximately 217,405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,129,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.94.

VET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$24.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58.

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.52. The firm had revenue of C$765.92 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 5.5300005 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

In other news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,329 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.03, for a total transaction of C$198,066.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$266,791.79.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

