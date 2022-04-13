Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Veritone in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Veritone from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Veritone from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

VERI stock opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Veritone has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $37.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average is $21.27. The firm has a market cap of $535.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 3.04.

In other news, Director G Louis Graziadio III purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $141,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders acquired 11,500 shares of company stock worth $179,715. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veritone by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Veritone during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Veritone by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as cognitive processes, including transcription, language translation, face detection and recognition, object detection and recognition, logo recognition, sentiment analysis, text keyword/topic analysis, audio/video fingerprinting, geolocation, visual moderation, and optical character recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

