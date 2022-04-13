Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Veritiv by 135.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Veritiv by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Veritiv by 8.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Veritiv during the third quarter worth about $798,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Veritiv during the fourth quarter worth about $2,451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRTV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veritiv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,600 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.53 per share, with a total value of $202,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VRTV stock opened at $133.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.26. Veritiv Co. has a 12 month low of $40.60 and a 12 month high of $158.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.27.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $1.01. Veritiv had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 25.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. will post 14.7 EPS for the current year.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

