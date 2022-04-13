Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $921.20 million-$958.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $875.78 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verint Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.80.

VRNT opened at $51.68 on Wednesday. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $41.46 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -738.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.77 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $186,381.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 5,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $284,309.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,169 shares of company stock worth $3,659,364. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Verint Systems by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at $297,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after buying an additional 55,227 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Verint Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

