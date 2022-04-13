Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verastem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs to improve outcomes for patients with cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The company’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VSTM. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial began coverage on Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Verastem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verastem currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of VSTM stock opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04. The company has a market cap of $273.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.95. Verastem has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $4.94.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 76.14% and a negative net margin of 3,468.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verastem will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSTM. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Verastem during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verastem during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Verastem during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Verastem during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verastem during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

