VeChain (VET) Reaches Market Cap of $3.80 Billion

VeChain (VET) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. VeChain has a total market cap of $3.80 billion and approximately $279.38 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VeChain has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0590 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VeChain Coin Profile

VET is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

