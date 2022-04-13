Vast Resources (LON:VAST) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Vast Resources (LON:VAST – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Shares of Vast Resources stock opened at GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.98. Vast Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 0.47 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 12 ($0.16). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.31.
Vast Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
