Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 82.37% from the stock’s previous close.

VAPO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Vapotherm from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vapotherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Vapotherm from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vapotherm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Shares of NYSE:VAPO opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.33. Vapotherm has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of -1.07.

Vapotherm ( NYSE:VAPO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.09). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 52.78% and a negative return on equity of 68.51%. The company had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. Vapotherm’s revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vapotherm will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vapotherm by 7.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vapotherm by 5.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vapotherm by 40.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

