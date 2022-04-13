Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 20,306 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 306,639 shares.The stock last traded at $166.61 and had previously closed at $166.95.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.46.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

